Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ The US welcomes release of four activists of non-governmental organizations in Azerbaijan, the US State Department spokesperson Jen Psaki stated, Report informs referring to the US State Department press-service.

"We call on Azerbaijan to take additional positive steps in the months ahead", J. Psaki said in a statement.

On March 18, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to pardon 101 people.