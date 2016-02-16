Special Representative of NATO Secretary General: Azerbaijan provides NATO reliable and consistent support

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan provides a reliable and consistent support to NATO.

Report informs, Special Representative of NATO Secretary General in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, James Appathurai said Tuesday. He stressed that the main part of this cooperation is support of Azerbaijan in Afghanistan.

NATO Special Representative said that during the visit he met today with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, at the meetings he has thanked the Azerbaijani side for cooperation in Afghanistan, including logistical support.

He noted that Azerbaijan and NATO continue security cooperation, mentioning the project of demining in Jeyranchol. J.Appathurai noted that they are currently completing the second phase of the project, and will soon begin implementation of the third stage.

NATO Special Representative also reported that during the visit the issues of energy security, as well as the situation in the Middle East and Russia's relations with the region have been discussed.