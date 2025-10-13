Speakers of Azerbaijani, Turkish, and Pakistani parliaments sign Islamabad Declaration

The parliamentary speakers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan have signed the "Islamabad Declaration," the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye wrote on X, Report informs.

It was noted that the document was signed as part of the trilateral meeting held in Islamabad.

The declaration was signed by Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmus, and Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.