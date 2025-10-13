Speaker: Zangazur corridor to promote regional co-op, progress

The Zangazur corridor will become a key transportation link across Eurasia, contributing to regional cooperation and progress, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova said, Report informs.

She made the remark during the opening ceremony of the 3rd Trilateral Meeting of the Parliamentary Speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye.

Gafarova noted that peace, security, and progress are inherently interconnected: "As we mark the fifth anniversary of the 44-day Patriotic War, Azerbaijan continues to reaffirm this through its actions."

The speaker emphasized that Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity in 2020 and its sovereignty in 2023, laying the foundation for a path toward peace. She added that immediately after the war, victorious Azerbaijan initiated a peace process, proposing the core principles and draft of a peace agreement.

The official recalled that as a result of bilateral negotiations, in August 2025, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia initialed the text of a peace agreement in Washington, in the presence of the leaders of the United States, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. It was noted that President Donald Trump witnessed the signing of a Joint Declaration by the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, affirming the importance of opening regional transport links.

According to Gafarova, one of the key outcomes of the Washington meeting was the advancement of the Zangazur Corridor, a proposal initiated by President Ilham Aliyev:

"With the implementation of the ‘Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity," the Zangazur Corridor will become a vital transportation artery across Eurasia, fostering cooperation and development in our region."

The speaker also stressed that all of these developments are primarily the result of President Ilham Aliyev's peace diplomacy and his tireless efforts in the name of security, cooperation, and progress.