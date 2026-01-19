Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Winners of Yuksalish Competition visit CIRPA

    Winners of Yuksalish Competition visit CIRPA

    Winners of the fourth Yuksalish Competition – Aslan Hasanli and Rufat Mammadkhanli, visited the Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Area (CIRPA) of AzerGold CJSC, located in Dashkasan district, within the Mentorship Programme, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    During the visit, the competition winners got acquainted with the gold production process at the Chovdar gold mine, as well as the precious metals processing operations at CIRPA. The guests were provided with detailed information on working conditions and production processes at the plant, which is operated by applying the traditional Heap Leach Pad (HLP) and the modern Carbon in Leach (CIL) technology.

    Furthermore, Aslan Hasanli and Rufat Mammadkhanli attended the operational meeting held at CIRPA, chaired by Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold CJSC. During the meeting, participants received information on projects implemented by AzerGold, on existing internal control systems, as well as on establishing effective operational mechanisms in production facilities.

    The visit within the Mentorship Programme was valuable for the competition winners in terms of familiarizing themselves with production and management processes in the mining industry, as well as expanding their practical knowledge and experience.

