Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Speaker: Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye are one nation, three states

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 19:51
    Speaker: Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye are one nation, three states

    This meeting once again demonstrated that Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye are one nation, three states, according to Numan Kurtulmus, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Report informs.

    He made the statement during the closing ceremony of the Türkiye–Azerbaijan–Pakistan Parliamentary Speakers" Meeting in Islamabad.

    Kurtulmus noted that such engagements further strengthen trilateral relations: "These contacts empower us to act as one nation on the international stage. Long live the Türkiye–Pakistan–Azerbaijan friendship!"

    Azerbaijan Pakistan Turkiye Numan Kurtuluş
    TBMM sədri: Pakistan, Azərbaycan və Türkiyə bir millət, üç dövlətdir
    Куртулмуш: Регулярные контакты между Анкарой, Исламабадом и Баку укрепляют трехстороннее сотрудничество

    Latest News

    20:51

    Zelenskyy confirms plans to meet Trump in Washington this week

    Other countries
    20:44

    Merz, Trump to discuss Ukraine conflict today

    Other countries
    20:36

    Trump says US ready to lift sanctions if Iran agrees to talks

    Other countries
    20:32

    Small plane crashes on Massachusetts highway, US, killing 2

    Other countries
    20:21
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participates in Middle East Peace Summit

    Foreign policy
    20:19

    Speakers of Azerbaijani, Turkish, and Pakistani parliaments sign Islamabad Declaration

    Foreign policy
    20:15

    PSG prepare €60 million bid for Manu Kone

    Football
    20:03

    Torrential rains, flooding leave at least 64 dead, 65 missing in Mexico

    Other countries
    19:51

    Speaker: Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye are one nation, three states

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed