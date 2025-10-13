Speaker: Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye are one nation, three states

This meeting once again demonstrated that Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye are one nation, three states, according to Numan Kurtulmus, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Report informs.

He made the statement during the closing ceremony of the Türkiye–Azerbaijan–Pakistan Parliamentary Speakers" Meeting in Islamabad.

Kurtulmus noted that such engagements further strengthen trilateral relations: "These contacts empower us to act as one nation on the international stage. Long live the Türkiye–Pakistan–Azerbaijan friendship!"