    Media: Baku optimistic about peace process with Yerevan in 2026

    Foreign policy
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 16:12
    Media: Baku optimistic about peace process with Yerevan in 2026

    The current dynamics of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia provide a realistic basis for progress in 2026, Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments, said at a briefing in Brussels, Report informs referring to The Brussels Times.

    "Much of the discussion focused on the evolving peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. After more than three decades of conflict, Amirbayov described the present moment as one offering 'a horizon and not a deadline for peace.'

    Amirbayov pointed out that peacebuilding must follow a 'slow but steady' approach, allowing both societies time to adapt and support long-term normalisation.

    While trust remains fragile, these exchanges and technical discussions indicate a more constructive dynamic than in previous years," reads the update.

    "Amirbayov emphasised that the peace process must be owned by both countries, with international actors playing a supportive - but not central - role (in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia - ed.). He referenced examples such as Northern Ireland, where reconciliation required time, consistency, and a gradual rebuilding of trust. Despite the complexities, he expressed cautious optimism that 2025 may be remembered as a turning point in regional relations - and that the current trajectory offers a realistic foundation for progress in 2026 and beyond."

