Speaker of Latvian Saeima: Karabakh conflict must be solved in compliance with inviolability of borders of Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the delegation led by Mrs. Inara Murniece, Speaker of the Saeima of Latvia.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Expressing admiration for the development of our country and the beauty of Baku city in the framework of her visit to Azerbaijan, Ms. Inara Murniece thanked for the hospitality rendered to the delegation in Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the sides had a broad exchange of views on the perspectives of development of Azerbaijan-Latvia and Azerbaijan-European Union relations. Ms. Inara Murniece said that her country supports the comprehensive cooperation of Azerbaijan with the EU.

The sides also touched upon the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and expanding relations between the parliaments of the two countries.

Ms. Inara Murniece noted that the members of Latvia-Azerbaijan Interparliementary Friendship Group in Latvian Parliament are very active.

Informing about the latest negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stressed that attempting to change the territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of states by use of force is unacceptable.

Ms. Inara Murniece underscored that Latvia supports the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict in the framework of territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his gratitude for Latvia’s support for Azerbaijan’s fair and just position on the conflict. He also emphasized that the adoption of a declaration on the Khojaly massacre with the participation of 53 members of the Latvian Parliament is highly appreciated.

During the meeting, the issues of cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, energy and transportation, as well as other issues of mutual concern were also discussed.