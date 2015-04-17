Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament pays official visit to Japan

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Milli Mejlis Oktay Asadov will pay an official visit to Japan on April 19-25.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Japan, during the visit Charman of the Milli Mejlis is expected to have an audience with the His Majesty Akihito, Emperor of Japan. The parliamentary delegation is also expected to have meetings with the Prime Minister of Japan H.E. Mr. Shinzo Abe, President of the House of Councillors of the National Diet of Japan H.E. Mr. Masaaki Yamazaki, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the National Diet of Japan H.E. Mr. Nobutaka Machimura, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan H.E.Mr. Fumio Kishida and with the members of the Friendship League.

The further strengthening of bilateral relations between two countries, as well as ways to enhance interparliamentary cooperation and ties in various spheres through active interchanges among members of parliaments and other issues of mutual interest will be discussed during the meeting.