Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament meets with IPU Secretary General

Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, who is on a working visit to Geneva, the Swiss Confederation, met with Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin Chungong on the sidelines of the 151st Assembly of the IPU, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The meeting focused on current and future areas of cooperation between the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The parties fondly recalled their previous meetings and highlighted that such interactions play a significant role in advancing relations with the Organization and strengthening inter-parliamentary ties.

During the conversation, it was emphasized that events like the IPU Assembly serve as important and effective platforms for discussing major international issues. The considerable role of the IPU in deepening cooperation among its member states was also underlined.

The sides highly appreciated the activities of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, and commended the institutional development and growing international reputation of the Organization under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis.