Spanish Parliament speaker: Open dialogue on addressing modern challenges took place in Baku
Foreign policy
- 24 January, 2026
- 17:00
Spain and Azerbaijan held an open and constructive dialogue on bilateral cooperation and addressing contemporary challenges, Francina Armengol Socias, president of the Spanish Congress of Deputies, wrote on X following a meeting with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov in Baku, Report informs.
According to her, during the meeting, they exchanged views on the international situation and the need to strengthen institutional cooperation in the current complex global environment.
"This was an open and constructive dialogue, focusing on issues of stability, cooperation between countries, and the importance of multilateralism as an indispensable tool for developing joint responses to the main challenges we face," she wrote.
Latest News
17:54
Italy protests, recalls ambassador to Switzerland after New Year's bar fire suspect releasedOther countries
17:41
US presses Bolivia to expel suspected Iranian spies, harden approach to militant groupsOther countries
17:35
PM: Contract with TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips to allow Libya to attract $20B in investmentEnergy
17:26
Jacquemus names his grandmother as brand's first ambassadorInteresting
17:10
Axios: Third round of US, Russia, Ukraine talks to take place in Abu Dhabi next weekOther countries
17:00
Spanish Parliament speaker: Open dialogue on addressing modern challenges took place in BakuForeign policy
16:37
Ukraine-Russia peace talks end in UAEOther
16:21
Türkiye appoints high-level UN climate leader for COP31COP29
16:00