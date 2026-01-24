Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Foreign policy
    • 24 January, 2026
    • 17:00
    Spanish Parliament speaker: Open dialogue on addressing modern challenges took place in Baku

    Spain and Azerbaijan held an open and constructive dialogue on bilateral cooperation and addressing contemporary challenges, Francina Armengol Socias, president of the Spanish Congress of Deputies, wrote on X following a meeting with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov in Baku, Report informs.

    According to her, during the meeting, they exchanged views on the international situation and the need to strengthen institutional cooperation in the current complex global environment.

    "This was an open and constructive dialogue, focusing on issues of stability, cooperation between countries, and the importance of multilateralism as an indispensable tool for developing joint responses to the main challenges we face," she wrote.

    
    İspaniya parlamentinin sədri: Bakıda müasir çağırışlarla mübarizə barədə açıq dialoq apardıq
    Спикер парламента Испании: В Баку состоялся открытый диалог о борьбе с современными вызовами

