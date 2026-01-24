Spanish Parliament speaker: Open dialogue on addressing modern challenges took place in Baku

Spain and Azerbaijan held an open and constructive dialogue on bilateral cooperation and addressing contemporary challenges, Francina Armengol Socias, president of the Spanish Congress of Deputies, wrote on X following a meeting with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov in Baku, Report informs.

According to her, during the meeting, they exchanged views on the international situation and the need to strengthen institutional cooperation in the current complex global environment.

"This was an open and constructive dialogue, focusing on issues of stability, cooperation between countries, and the importance of multilateralism as an indispensable tool for developing joint responses to the main challenges we face," she wrote.