    Spanish parliament speaker cites shared values with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 18:59
    Spanish parliament speaker cites shared values with Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijan and Spain are united by a shared commitment to the energy transition, which plays a key role in addressing climate change, the Speaker of Spain's parliament has said.

    According to Report, the President of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, Francina Armengol Socias, made the remarks in a post on social media platform X following her meeting in Baku with the Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova.

    "We were able to discuss the challenges and goals we share in this complex and rapidly changing world. Peace, respect for international law and human rights, and dialogue as a tool for resolving conflicts are values that unite us," she wrote.

    Armengol Socias also stressed that the energy transition represents an important area of common ground between the two countries.

    "We are also united by our commitment to the energy transition, which helps tackle the challenges of climate change. It was a pleasure to take part in parliamentary diplomacy in the interests of Spain and Azerbaijan, a wonderful country that is hosting us today," she added.

    İspaniya parlamentinin sədri Azərbaycanla ortaq dəyərlərin olduğunu deyib
    Спикер парламента Испании отметила наличие единых ценностей с Азербайджаном

