Slovak President congratulates Ilham Aliyev

Peter Pellegrini, President of the Slovak Republic, has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency Mr. President,

Dear friend,

On the occasion of your birthday, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations and wish you all the best.

Allow me to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude for your personal merits in strengthening bilateral relations between the Slovak Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am pleased to note that our mutual relations are at an excellent level, as clearly evidenced by your recent first official visit to Slovakia. This visit significantly contributed to deepening our mutual understanding and opened new opportunities for future cooperation in various areas of common interest.

At the same time, I would like to warmly thank you for the kind invitation to make an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, which I have gratefully accepted. I look forward to next year, when I will have the honor of visiting your beautiful country again, this time in an official capacity, and continuing our dialogue on further deepening cooperation.

Your Excellency Mr. President, I wish you from the heart robust health, much happiness, contentment, and energy for the years to come. May you be accompanied by joyful moments in the circle of your family, especially with your nine grandchildren, who surely bring irreplaceable moments of joy and fulfillment to your life. I wish that your service to the nation continues successfully and brings peace and prosperity to the Azerbaijani people.

I sincerely look forward to our next personal meeting and remain with expressions of deep respect and friendship.

I extend my wishes for all the best in the new year 2026," the letter reads.