Shekerinska: Azerbaijan is a highly valued partner of NATO

Azerbaijan is a highly valued partner of NATO, Alliance's Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska said in a post on X following a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, according to Report.

"Glad to meet again Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov. Azerbaijan is a highly valued partner of NATO. We discussed further strengthening our partnership, benefits of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process for stability in the region and wider Euro-Atlantic security and global security challenges," she said.