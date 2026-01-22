Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Shekerinska: Azerbaijan is a highly valued partner of NATO

    Foreign policy
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 15:18
    Shekerinska: Azerbaijan is a highly valued partner of NATO

    Azerbaijan is a highly valued partner of NATO, Alliance's Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska said in a post on X following a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, according to Report.

    "Glad to meet again Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov. Azerbaijan is a highly valued partner of NATO. We discussed further strengthening our partnership, benefits of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process for stability in the region and wider Euro-Atlantic security and global security challenges," she said.

    Radmila Shekerinska NATO Azerbaijan partner
    NATO baş katibinin müavini: Azərbaycan çox dəyərli tərəfdaşımızdır
    Шекеринска: Азербайджан является очень ценным партнером НАТО

    Latest News

    15:34

    SOCAR CEO calls for comprehensive approach to energy transition financing

    Energy
    15:30
    Photo
    Video

    Trump's Board of Peace comes to life in Davos - UPDATED

    Other countries
    15:26

    SOCAR head, WEF official mull Azerbaijan's decarbonization efforts

    Energy
    15:18

    Shekerinska: Azerbaijan is a highly valued partner of NATO

    Foreign policy
    15:12

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis to hold event on International Clean Energy Day

    Energy
    15:04

    US opens Venezuela to major oil companies, says Trump

    Other countries
    14:56

    Trump: Iran wants and will engage in talks with US

    Region
    14:47

    When America booms, the entire world booms, says Donald Trump

    Other countries
    14:44

    Ilham Aliyev signs document on Azerbaijan's accession to Board of Peace as founding state

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed