Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazada to visit Vatican for major event

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 11:30
    Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazada, will visit the Vatican today, Report informs, citing the Board.

    The visit takes place at the invitation to attend the ceremonies marking the 60th anniversary of Nostra Aetate, the Second Vatican Council's key document that laid the foundation for the Catholic Church's relations with other religions.

    The anniversary coincides with the global "Year of Hope," dedicated to promoting peace, solidarity, and mutual respect worldwide.

    On October 28, Sheikhulislam Pashazada will take part in a series of events organized by the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue and the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, reaffirming the importance of peace, reconciliation, and interfaith dialogue.

    During the visit, he is also expected to meet with Pope Leo XIV, Vatican officials, and prominent religious leaders from various faiths, including the Muslim world.

    Allahşükür Paşazadə Vatikana səfər edəcək, Papa ilə görüşəcək
    Аллахшукюр Пашазаде встретится с Папой Римским в Ватикане

