Shehbaz Sharif to visit Azerbaijan on November 7-8

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on November 7-8, Report informs referring to the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that during his visit to Azerbaijan, Sharif will participate in a military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Victory Day in the Patriotic War.

"During the visit, the Prime Minister will attend the official Victory Day celebrations and hold a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev. Discussions will focus on reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations and identifying new avenues to further deepen cooperation in diverse sectors, including trade and investment, energy, defense, education, and regional connectivity," the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.