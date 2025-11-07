Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Shehbaz Sharif to visit Azerbaijan on November 7-8

    Foreign policy
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 11:31
    Shehbaz Sharif to visit Azerbaijan on November 7-8

    Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on November 7-8, Report informs referring to the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that during his visit to Azerbaijan, Sharif will participate in a military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Victory Day in the Patriotic War.

    "During the visit, the Prime Minister will attend the official Victory Day celebrations and hold a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev. Discussions will focus on reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations and identifying new avenues to further deepen cooperation in diverse sectors, including trade and investment, energy, defense, education, and regional connectivity," the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

    Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan and Azerbaijan Victory Day
    Şahbaz Şərifin Azərbaycana səfərinin tarixi məlum olub
    Шахбаз Шариф 7-8 ноября посетит Азербайджан

    Latest News

    12:08

    Air Astana to acquire 18 Boeing aircraft by 2035

    Region
    12:00

    Kazakhstan, US to develop one of biggest tungsten deposits in world

    Other countries
    11:51

    Oil output from Azerbaijan's Oil Rocks reaches 181.8 million tons

    Energy
    11:34

    Over 106 million tons of oil produced from Azerbaijan's Chirag field

    Energy
    11:31

    Shehbaz Sharif to visit Azerbaijan on November 7-8

    Foreign policy
    11:24

    Former head of Armenia's State Revenue Committee now under house arrest

    Region
    11:12

    Serbian president plans visit to Azerbaijan next year

    Foreign policy
    11:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia sign implementation program for youth

    Individual sports
    11:03

    Number of taxpayers in Azerbaijan reaches 1.66M

    Business
    All News Feed