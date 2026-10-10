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    Shehbaz Sharif makes phone call to Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 14:35
    Shehbaz Sharif makes phone call to Ilham Aliyev

    On October 10, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    According to Report, during the phone conversation, the sides welcomed the development of friendly, brotherly relations and the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, highlighting the role of regular high-level meetings and consultations in further strengthening bilateral ties.

    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that the people of Pakistan hold President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people in high esteem.

    The sides emphasized the importance of complementing the existing high-level political relations with expanded cooperation in the economic, trade, and investment spheres.

    The Prime Minister of Pakistan praised the operations of the service center established in Islamabad based on Azerbaijan's ASAN Khidmet model and requested Azerbaijan's support in extending this experience to other regions of Pakistan.

    President Ilham Aliyev agreed to provide the necessary support in this regard.

    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked President Ilham Aliyev, describing Azerbaijan's support as another clear demonstration of friendship and solidarity between the two countries.

    During the phone conversation, Pakistan's recent diplomatic efforts at the regional and international levels to promote dialogue, mediation, and de-escalation were commended.

    The President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan also exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral issues, as well as the regional and international situation.

    Shehbaz Sharif Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations
    Şahbaz Şərif İlham Əliyevə zəng edib
    Шахбаз Шариф позвонил Ильхаму Алиеву
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