    Serbian rep: Time works against missing persons

    Foreign policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 16:35
    Time works against missing persons, according to Vesna Bosković, Head of the Missing Persons Group at the Commissariat for Refugees and Migration of Serbia, Report informs.

    Bosković shared this insight at the international conference in Baku titled "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons."

    She stated that for over 30 years, families waiting for truth and justice have still not received answers: "It is our responsibility to determine what happened to the missing. This issue must be resolved at its root, and international cooperation is essential. Families carry this pain for years, mourning loved ones without knowing whether they are alive or dead. Time works against missing persons. We hope their fate will be clarified before more time passes. Time can erase their memories-yet memories are often the only thing left of them."

    Bosković emphasized that she has worked on missing persons issues for many years: "I am a mother myself, and when I imagine not getting a word about my child for even one day, I better understand the pain of families of the missing. I believe that everyone working in this field must be able to put themselves in the shoes of those families and intensify their efforts."

    Serbiya nümayəndəsi: Zaman itkin düşmüş şəxslərin əleyhinə işləyir
    Представитель Сербии: Время работает против пропавших без вести

