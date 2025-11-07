Serbian president plans visit to Azerbaijan next year
Foreign policy
- 07 November, 2025
- 11:12
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić plans to visit Azerbaijan in 2026, Report informs, citing an informed source.
Vučić's visit to Baku is expected to give new momentum to the development of Azerbaijan-Serbia relations, which have already reached the level of strategic partnership.
