    Security service head optimistic about future Armenia contacts

    09 October, 2025
    The head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan (DTX), chairman of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons and Hostages, Ali Naghiyev, has expressed his belief that purposeful contacts with the relevant state commission of Armenia will continue successfully.

    Report informs that Ali Naghiyev spoke about this during his speech at an international conference held in Baku on the "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons."

    According to him, the trilateral statement signed in Washington in August 2025, as well as the first meeting held in February between the relevant state commissions of Azerbaijan and Armenia and subsequent contacts, along with certain exchanges of information, create new hopes in this area.

    "We believe that our purposeful contacts with the relevant state commission of Armenia will continue successfully and will make a positive contribution to determining the fate of missing persons on both sides," Ali Naghiyev noted.

    DTX rəisi: İnanırıq ki, Ermənistanla məqsədyönlü təmaslarımız uğurla davam edəcək
    Начальник СГБ: Верим, что контакты с Арменией принесут успех в вопросе пропавших без вести

