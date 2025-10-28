Samir Sharifov: Azerbaijan-Belarus trade turnover grows by 42%
28 October, 2025
- 11:11
In 2024, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus rose by 42%, reaching $506 million, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov said during the 15th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission.
According to Report, the meeting included an analysis of trade dynamics between the two countries.
The sides also emphasized the importance of expanding the trade nomenclature, introducing new product and service categories into circulation, and making more active use of transit and logistics opportunities.
