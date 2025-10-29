Sahiba Gafarova: Türkiye stands with Azerbaijan in Karabakh's reconstruction

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 20:55
    Türkiye continues to stand by Azerbaijan in the reconstruction and development of Karabakh and East Zangazur, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis, during a reception in Baku marking the 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, Report informs.

    Gafarova conveyed the congratulations of President Ilham Aliyev to the event participants and emphasized the brotherly bond between the two nations.

    "Azerbaijanis rejoice in Türkiye's successes as if they were their own. The Shusha Declaration has elevated our relations to the highest level. Cooperation across various fields serves the well-being of our peoples, and joint projects significantly contribute to the development of the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan and Türkiye consistently act from a shared position on international issues," she said.

    Gafarova added that Azerbaijan will never forget Türkiye's moral support during the 44-day Patriotic War. "Today, Türkiye stands with Azerbaijan in the reconstruction and revival of Karabakh and East Zangazur. Our unity will continue to bring success to both nations," she emphasized.

