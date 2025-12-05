Western Azerbaijan Community: 'Our struggle for return to historical lands based on int'l law'
Domestic policy
"All foreign experts we have spoken with acknowledge the legitimacy of the Western Azerbaijan Community's (WAC) position," MP Aziz Alakbarli, Chairman of the Board of the WAC, told journalists during the international conference on Cultural Heritage and the Right of Return, Report informs.
He noted that it is impossible not to support the just cause put forward by the WAC: "When adopting the WAC's return concept, we specifically emphasized that our struggle to return to our historical lands is based on both international and domestic law. We strictly adhere to this in our activities. For this reason, the Armenian side is compelled and obliged to fulfill our just cause," the MP stressed.
