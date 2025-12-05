Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Georgian journalist: BBC disseminated false information about Azerbaijan

    Media
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 13:30
    Georgian journalist: BBC disseminated false information about Azerbaijan

    The BBC has disseminated false information about Azerbaijan, Ioane Shaishmelashvili, host of the program Eurocracy – Former Europe, said, as quoted by Report.

    "Unfortunately, information campaigns are often presented in a distorted way, and we observe this in Azerbaijan as well. Numerous false reports are being circulated. The BBC has published materials regarding journalists and their activities, highlighting widespread problems in social media and the press, where misinformation spreads rapidly," he noted.

    Shaishmelashvili emphasized that such incidents underline the need for more serious measures:

    "How is it possible that a globally recognized, high-standard media outlet like the BBC publishes false or inaccurate information about Azerbaijan? It is clear that media can be used to promote political interests, while audiences do not always have the means to verify the massive daily flow of information."

    He added that the media must be aware of its responsibility, and journalists should understand that the information they present can affect the national interests of not just one country, but several states. "Until this is taken into account, disinformation becomes a serious national challenge. Today, the level of risk has reached a scale comparable to a threat to the country," Shaishmelashvili stressed.

    He further noted that disinformation is a critical issue for both Georgia and Azerbaijan, as growing information campaigns impact people and their daily lives.

    Shaishmelashvili also warned that disinformation can lead to radicalization and negatively affect national stability, creating problems for both society and the state. He emphasized the importance of a unified state approach to counter disinformation and called for clear distinctions between journalistic commentary and issues related to national interests.

    "A joint platform should be established, along with common mechanisms, to protect society and the audience," he concluded.

    İoane Şaişmelaşvili: BBC Azərbaycan haqqında qeyri-dəqiq məlumatlar yayımlayır
    Иоанэ Шаишмелашвили: BBC публикует недостоверные сведения об Азербайджане

