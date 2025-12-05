Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan seeks to expand education cooperation with Georgia

    Azerbaijan aims to conduct joint research with Georgia's higher education institutions, expand student exchange programs, and implement beneficial projects for youth in both countries, Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said during his visit to Georgia.

    Report quotes him as saying the main purpose of the visit is to discuss cooperation in education and science between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

    During the visit, meetings will be held at schools in Tbilisi as well as at Tbilisi State University and Georgian Technical University.

    Amrullayev added that a key priority is improving the quality of education and strengthening teacher training in schools operating in both Azerbaijan and Georgia. He noted that, within this framework, professional development training will be organized for teachers teaching Azerbaijani and Georgian languages in both countries.

    Emin Əmrullayev: Gürcüstanın ali məktəbləri ilə tələbə mübadiləsi proqramlarını genişləndirmək istəyirik
    Эмин Амруллаев: Азербайджан намерен расширить студенческий обмен с Грузией

