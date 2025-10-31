Sahiba Gafarova to visit Brazil to attend COP30 – EXCLUSIVE

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Foreign policy
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 17:54
    Chairperson of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, will visit Brazil, an informed source told Report.

    As part of the visit, Gafarova will participate in the COP30 conference.

    The COP30 summit will take place in Belém, Brazil, from November 10 to 21.

    Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova COP30 Brazil
    Sahibə Qafarova COP30-da iştirak üçün Braziliyaya səfər edəcək - EKSKLÜZİV
    Сахиба Гафарова посетит Бразилию для участия в COP30 - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

