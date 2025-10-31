Sahiba Gafarova to visit Brazil to attend COP30 – EXCLUSIVE
Foreign policy
- 31 October, 2025
- 17:54
Chairperson of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, will visit Brazil, an informed source told Report.
As part of the visit, Gafarova will participate in the COP30 conference.
The COP30 summit will take place in Belém, Brazil, from November 10 to 21.
