    Sahiba Gafarova highlights Azerbaijan's role in amplifying developing nations' voices at COP29

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 17:09
    Sahiba Gafarova highlights Azerbaijan's role in amplifying developing nations' voices at COP29

    Azerbaijan, as host of COP29 in November 2024, has successfully built stronger bridges between the Global South and Global North to support the implementation of shared climate goals, particularly by amplifying the voices of developing nations, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said at the 11th Summit of G20 Parliamentary Speakers (P20) in Cape Town, South Africa, Report informs.

    The session focused on "Strengthening resilience and disaster response."

    Gafarova informed participants about the key outcomes of COP29, officially recognized by the UN as the Baku Climate Solidarity Pact. "These included the adoption of the New Collective Quantified Goal (known as the Baku Financial Goal), operationalization of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement on international carbon markets, full launch of the Loss and Damage Fund, introduction of the Baku Adaptation Roadmap and the High-Level Dialogue on Adaptation," she said.

    Gafarova also noted that Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis co-hosted a parliamentary meeting during COP29 in partnership with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), aimed at uniting legislative efforts in the fight against climate change.

