Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan supports implementation of reforms in TURKSOY

Kyrgyzstan supports the implementation of reforms in TURKSOY, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala.

He added that innovation is necessary to achieve common goals in the Turkic world.

The President of Kyrgyzstan noted that parliamentary elections will be held in his country on November 30, and they expect observers from Turkic states.

He also emphasized that the 6th World Nomad Games, to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2026, are of great importance.