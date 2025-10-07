Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan supports implementation of reforms in TURKSOY

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 14:11
    Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan supports implementation of reforms in TURKSOY

    Kyrgyzstan supports the implementation of reforms in TURKSOY, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala.

    He added that innovation is necessary to achieve common goals in the Turkic world.

    The President of Kyrgyzstan noted that parliamentary elections will be held in his country on November 30, and they expect observers from Turkic states.

    He also emphasized that the 6th World Nomad Games, to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2026, are of great importance.

    Sadyr Japarov OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World TURKSOY
    Sadır Japarov: Qırğızıstan TÜRKSOY-da islahatların keçirilməsini dəstəkləyir
    Садыр Жапаров: Кыргызстан поддерживает проведение реформ в ТЮРКСОЙ

    Latest News

    15:05

    Days of Turkmen culture to be held in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:04

    Mirziyoyev proposes holding OTS FMs and intelligence chiefs meetings in Samarkand

    Foreign policy
    15:02

    Clarke, Devoret and Martinis win 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics

    Education and science
    15:02

    Hungary to deepen energy cooperation with Turkic Organization states

    Foreign policy
    14:59

    Japarov: OTS to continue progressive development under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

    Foreign policy
    14:57

    Kazakhstan offers creation of Digital Monitoring Center within OTS

    Other
    14:53

    Uzbek President: Washington Declaration - victory for all Turkic peoples

    Foreign policy
    14:43

    Erdogan: Türkiye hopes for further progress in peace process in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    14:36

    President Ilham Aliyev proposes holding joint military exercise of OTS member states in Azerbaijan in 2026

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed