Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that preparations are underway for the meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia.

"Yes, preparations for such meeting are underway," Report informs referring to the TASS, Peskov said on Friday.

He did not specify the date and the location of the meeting.

"We will inform you about it when the dates are finally coordinated and confirmed", he added.