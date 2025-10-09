Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Russian President highlights high-level humanitarian ties between Russia, Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 16:53
    Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the high-level humanitarian ties between Russia and Azerbaijan, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    During a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe, the Russian head of state said: "Thanks to your attention to this matter, our humanitarian ties have consistently remained at a high level."

    He stressed that Moscow, for its part, will do everything to maintain this positive momentum.

    Putin Rusiya ilə Azərbaycan arasında humanitar əlaqələrin yüksək səviyyədə olduğunu qeyd edib
    Путин отметил высокий уровень гуманитарных связей между РФ и Азербайджаном

