Russian President highlights high-level humanitarian ties between Russia, Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 09 October, 2025
- 16:53
Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the high-level humanitarian ties between Russia and Azerbaijan, Report informs via AZERTAC.
During a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe, the Russian head of state said: "Thanks to your attention to this matter, our humanitarian ties have consistently remained at a high level."
He stressed that Moscow, for its part, will do everything to maintain this positive momentum.
