    Russian President arrives in Azerbaijan

    Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings with Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran and will take part in a trilateral summit

    Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Azerbaijan. Report informs, in Baku Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and will take part in a trilateral summit.

    It is planned that the leaders will discuss a wide range of issues, in particular, to exchange views on Syria, Afghanistan, fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, will identify ways to deepen economic cooperation.

