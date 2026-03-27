Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand has announced the introduction of additional sanctions against tankers belonging to Russia's shadow fleet, Report informs, citing the Canadian government website.

"Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the margins of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, today announced that Canada is imposing additional sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations.

To further strengthen our efforts to counter Russia's sanctions evasion, Canada is adding 100 more vessels from Russia's shadow fleet to its sanctions list.

Russia continues to rely on oil and gas revenues to fund its war against Ukraine by using a network of vessels and supporting entities-mostly oil tankers-known as the shadow fleet to transport sanctioned goods and commodities, including crude oil, to countries around the world.

These sanctions are designed to target Russia's capacity to finance its war efforts while avoiding unnecessary harm to everyday people," reads the statement.

"Canada remains unwavering in its commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and its people, who are forcefully defending their rights in the face of Putin's corrosive and aggressive actions. Until Russia halts its aggression, Canada will continue to intensify pressure through sanctions in coordination with allies and partners," the minister noted.

Canada has taken action against Russia's shadow fleet by sanctioning now more than 600 vessels based on their involvement in transporting property and goods for the benefit of Russia or persons in Russia.