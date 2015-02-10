 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Russian Deputy Prime Minister arrives in Azerbaijan

    Dvorkovich to discuss economic cooperation in Baku

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich has arrived in Azerbaijan, Report informs citing the press service of the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

    In the framework of his visit, on Tuesday, the Deputy Prime Minister is going to hold a meeting with the First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev, Minister of Energy Natig Aliyev, during which they are to discuss the expansion of economic cooperation.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi