​Russian Deputy Prime Minister arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich has arrived in Azerbaijan, Report informs citing the press service of the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

In the framework of his visit, on Tuesday, the Deputy Prime Minister is going to hold a meeting with the First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev, Minister of Energy Natig Aliyev, during which they are to discuss the expansion of economic cooperation.