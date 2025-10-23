Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Budget package
    Rusif Huseynov: Armen Grigoryan outlined Yerevan's position on peace agenda with Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 14:13
    Rusif Huseynov: Armen Grigoryan outlined Yerevan's position on peace agenda with Baku

    Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan presented Yerevan's position on the peace agenda with Baku during a meeting with representatives of civil society from Azerbaijan and Armenia, said Director of the Topchubashov Center and political analyst Rusif Huseynov, who was one of the participants in the meeting of civil society representatives from both countries held in Yerevan.

    Report quotes Huseynov as saying that organizing such a visit to Armenia is a historic event and the result of a purely bilateral initiative.

    "The participants had the opportunity to speak with the Secretary of the Armenian Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, and hear his views. For Azerbaijani experts, it was extremely important to learn the official position of Yerevan on the peace process, as well as to discuss a number of pressing issues. Armen Grigoryan also emphasized several optimistic topics," he said.

    The political analyst stressed that the main goal of such contacts is to maintain consistency and sustainability in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    On October 22, a bilateral roundtable with the participation of civil society representatives from both countries was held in Yerevan on the initiative of expert groups from Armenia and Azerbaijan and with the support of official institutions. The event was attended by the Secretary of the Armenian Security Council, Armen Grigoryan.

    Rusif Hüseynov: Armen Qriqoryan iki ölkənin vətəndaş cəmiyyəti nümayəndələri ilə görüşdə nikbin mövzulara köklənmişdi
    Русиф Гусейнов: Армен Григорян изложил позицию Еревана по мирной повестке с Баку

