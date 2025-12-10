Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits exhibition of Turkmen national cuisine

    Cultural policy
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 08:36
    During her visit to Turkmenistan, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the performance of the "Galkynysh" National Equestrian Games Group in Turkmenbashi on December 9 and visited an exhibition dedicated to Turkmen national cuisine, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The "Galkynysh" National Equestrian Games Group, which preserves Turkmenistan's ancient equestrian traditions, national culture, and folklore, showcased a rich cultural heritage to the guests.

    Vice-President Leyla Aliyeva then toured the exhibition on Turkmen national cuisine, where detailed information about its traditions was presented.

    The event was accompanied by musical performances and dance group numbers.

    Leyla Əliyeva Türkmənistan milli mətbəxinə həsr olunan sərgidə iştirak edib
    Лейла Алиева приняла участие в выставке, посвященной национальной кухне Туркменистана

