Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits exhibition of Turkmen national cuisine
Cultural policy
- 10 December, 2025
- 08:36
During her visit to Turkmenistan, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the performance of the "Galkynysh" National Equestrian Games Group in Turkmenbashi on December 9 and visited an exhibition dedicated to Turkmen national cuisine, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The "Galkynysh" National Equestrian Games Group, which preserves Turkmenistan's ancient equestrian traditions, national culture, and folklore, showcased a rich cultural heritage to the guests.
Vice-President Leyla Aliyeva then toured the exhibition on Turkmen national cuisine, where detailed information about its traditions was presented.
The event was accompanied by musical performances and dance group numbers.
