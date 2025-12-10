Pashinyan: TRIPP may become important component of Middle Corridor

The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) may become an important component of the Middle Corridor, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a panel session of the German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

"The large-scale Trump Route project, along with the opening of a link between Armenia and Türkiye, has every chance of becoming an important component of the Middle Corridor, ensuring unimpeded communication between Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia," he emphasized, adding that implementation of the initiative may begin as early as next year.

According to him, this project will expand connectivity and bring economic benefits to the entire region, becoming another important factor in achieving peace between Baku and Yerevan.

He recalled the importance of the joint declaration between Armenia and Azerbaijan, signed on August 8 in Washington with the participation of US President Donald Trump, and Yerevan's commitment to comply with all the terms of the document.

"One of the most important achievements in Washington was the agreement to open communication between Armenia and Azerbaijan for domestic, bilateral, and international transport," Pashinyan said.