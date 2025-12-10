Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Pashinyan: TRIPP may become important component of Middle Corridor

    Region
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 08:51
    Pashinyan: TRIPP may become important component of Middle Corridor

    The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) may become an important component of the Middle Corridor, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a panel session of the German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    "The large-scale Trump Route project, along with the opening of a link between Armenia and Türkiye, has every chance of becoming an important component of the Middle Corridor, ensuring unimpeded communication between Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia," he emphasized, adding that implementation of the initiative may begin as early as next year.

    According to him, this project will expand connectivity and bring economic benefits to the entire region, becoming another important factor in achieving peace between Baku and Yerevan.

    He recalled the importance of the joint declaration between Armenia and Azerbaijan, signed on August 8 in Washington with the participation of US President Donald Trump, and Yerevan's commitment to comply with all the terms of the document.

    "One of the most important achievements in Washington was the agreement to open communication between Armenia and Azerbaijan for domestic, bilateral, and international transport," Pashinyan said.

    Armenia TRIPP Nikol Pashinyan
    Paşinyan: "Tramp marşrutu" Orta Dəhlizin vacib tərkib hissəsinə çevrilə bilər
    Пашинян: "Маршрут Трампа" может стать важной составляющей Среднего коридора

    Latest News

    09:05

    Merz: Peace with Azerbaijan opens door for Armenia's closer ties with the EU

    Foreign policy
    09:03
    Photo

    Azerbaijani pavilion generated great interest at exhibition in US

    Cultural policy
    08:51

    Pashinyan: TRIPP may become important component of Middle Corridor

    Region
    08:41
    Photo

    Testimonies heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

    Incident
    08:36
    Photo

    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits exhibition of Turkmen national cuisine

    Cultural policy
    08:31
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Awaza branch of Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship in Turkmenistan

    Foreign policy
    08:27
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev shares post over his visit to Slovakia

    Foreign policy
    08:24
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev concludes official visit to Slovakia

    Foreign policy
    08:17

    Zelenskyy says new version of peace plan will be handed over to US on Wednesday

    Other countries
    All News Feed