    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.12.2025)

    Finance
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 09:41
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.12.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    62.03

    - 0.38

    - 12.61

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    58.34

    - 0.41

    - 13.38

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,234.70

    11.10

    1,593.70

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,560.29

    - 179.03

    5,016.07

    S&P 500

    6,840.51

    - 6.00

    958.88

    Nasdaq

    23,576.49

    30.59

    4,265.70

    Nikkei

    50,518.53

    - 165.61

    10,623.99

    Dax

    24,162.65

    116.64

    4,253.51

    FTSE 100

    9,642.01

    - 3.08

    1,468.99

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,052.51

    - 55.92

    671.77

    Shanghai Composite

    3,881.51

    - 37.32

    529.75

    Bist 100

    11,238.36

    48.86

    1,407.80

    RTS

    1,108.49

    5.67

    215.27

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1628

    - 0.0017

    0.1274

    USD/GBP

    1.3307

    - 0.0022

    0.0791

    JPY/USD

    156.6200

    0.6900

    - 0.5800

    RUB/USD

    77.3381

    0.4346

    - 36.1819

    TRY/USD

    42.5953

    0.0435

    7.2353

    CNY/USD

    7.0624

    - 0.0073

    - 0.2376
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (10.12.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (10.12.2025)

