Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.12.2025)
Finance
- 10 December, 2025
- 09:41
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
62.03
|
- 0.38
|
- 12.61
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
58.34
|
- 0.41
|
- 13.38
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,234.70
|
11.10
|
1,593.70
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,560.29
|
- 179.03
|
5,016.07
|
S&P 500
|
6,840.51
|
- 6.00
|
958.88
|
Nasdaq
|
23,576.49
|
30.59
|
4,265.70
|
Nikkei
|
50,518.53
|
- 165.61
|
10,623.99
|
Dax
|
24,162.65
|
116.64
|
4,253.51
|
FTSE 100
|
9,642.01
|
- 3.08
|
1,468.99
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,052.51
|
- 55.92
|
671.77
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,881.51
|
- 37.32
|
529.75
|
Bist 100
|
11,238.36
|
48.86
|
1,407.80
|
RTS
|
1,108.49
|
5.67
|
215.27
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1628
|
- 0.0017
|
0.1274
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3307
|
- 0.0022
|
0.0791
|
JPY/USD
|
156.6200
|
0.6900
|
- 0.5800
|
RUB/USD
|
77.3381
|
0.4346
|
- 36.1819
|
TRY/USD
|
42.5953
|
0.0435
|
7.2353
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0624
|
- 0.0073
|
- 0.2376
