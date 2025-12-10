Testimonies heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

Court proceedings in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other grave offenses, continued on December 9, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The open court session at the Baku Military Court, chaired by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and composed of judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge: Gunel Samadova), provided the accused with a Russian-language interpreter and a state-appointed defense lawyer.

Presiding Judge Zeynal Aghayev introduced the panel of judges, the prosecutors representing the state, the interpreters, and other participants to the victims and their legal successors attending the proceedings for the first time. He also explained their rights and obligations under the law.

Subsequently, the court heard statements from the victims.

Representative of a victim, Azer Manafov, stated that he suffered as a result of Armenia's mine terrorism. Responding to questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, he said that several people at the scene were injured due to the mine explosion, while Javid Ismayilov was killed.

Victim Yadulla Abushov, answering questions from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, noted that in the Kalbajar district, several people were killed and he, along with others, was injured as a result of mortar and other fire opened by the enemy.

Victim Sahil Salahov stated that he was injured by the explosion of a shell fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in Khojavend district. Answering questions from Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department for Defense of State Accusation at the Prosecutor General's Office, he noted that several people were killed in the incident.

The court then announced statements from other victims. Some individuals recognized as victims had previously sent petitions stating they could not attend the sessions for valid reasons and confirmed their statements given during the preliminary investigation. In previous sessions, the parties did not object to the announcement of these statements in court.

During the session, expert opinions, protocols, and other evidentiary documents contained in the criminal case materials were also presented.

The presiding judge stated that the examination of statements given by the victims and legal successors during the preliminary investigation has been completed.

The accused, Ruben Vardanyan, filed a motion requesting to review certain documents related to the criminal case and asked for some documents to be excluded. Presiding Judge Zeynal Aghayev stated that appropriate conditions would be created for the accused after specifying which documents he wishes to review.

Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev proposed the examination of other necessary documents in the criminal case.

The next court session is scheduled for December 12.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violations of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border).