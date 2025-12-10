Pashinyan: Yerevan, Ankara intensify contacts to normalize relations

Recently, contacts between Armenia and Türkiye have noticeably intensified, contributing to the process of normalizing relations, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated during a panel discussion at the German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin, Report informs.

"Since my previous meeting at the German Council on Foreign Relations, we have witnessed an intensification of contacts between Armenia and Türkiye," Pashinyan noted.

He explained that interaction is taking place at all levels- between the Armenian Prime Minister and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as between the foreign ministers, special representatives, as well as relevant ministries.

"In practice, even without de jure diplomatic relations, we are conducting very active negotiations and maintaining contacts with official Ankara," emphasized the head of the Armenian government.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that Ankara will make a long-awaited political decision: "I hope Türkiye will take the long-expected step to open the border with Armenia and establish diplomatic relations."

According to Pashinyan, the normalization of Armenia-Türkiye relations, peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the TRIPP project, friendly relations with Georgia and Iran, and constructive dialogue with Russia could position the South Caucasus as one of the most attractive transit corridors along both North-South and East-West routes.

"We are making every effort to seize this historic opportunity," concluded the Armenian Prime Minister.