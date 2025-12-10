Azerbaijani pavilion generated great interest at exhibition in US

The 12th annual Winternational Embassy Showcase took place at the Ronald Reagan Building and the International Trade Center in Washington, DC, bringing together diplomatic missions and cultures from around the world, Report informs.

The Azerbaijani pavilion was well-represented with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the United States, the Azerbaijan House in Virginia, and the Baku Caviar brand.

The pavilion featured national cuisine, Azerbaijani costumes, carpets, souvenirs, and publications with information about the regions and history of the country.

The annual exhibition, which traditionally takes place in December, attracted approximately 10,000 participants, including representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Washington, American and foreign media, the public, and the Azerbaijani diaspora.

The exhibits, reflecting the cultural richness and traditions of approximately 70 countries represented by embassies accredited in Washington, generated great interest among visitors.

The event began with an official reception for ambassadors, followed by the opening ceremony. The cultural program included music from the Azerbaijani operetta "Arshin Mal Alan" and the dance "Uzum."

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser declared December 9, 2025, Winternational Day in the city.

Exhibitors showed particular interest in the Azerbaijani pavilion, gaining insight into Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage and traditions.