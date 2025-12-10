Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Merz: Peace with Azerbaijan opens door for Armenia's closer ties with the EU

    Foreign policy
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 09:05
    Merz: Peace with Azerbaijan opens door for Armenia's closer ties with the EU

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that the initialing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia has created a new opportunity for Yerevan to move closer to the European Union.

    According to Report, speaking at a joint news conference in Berlin with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Merz said the peace process between Yerevan and Baku showed that "joint efforts, diplomacy and mutual respect can lead to sustainable peace processes".

    He stressed that peace with Azerbaijan had been a key factor in opening a European перспективе for Armenia.

    Merz also noted that Armenia's path towards EU membership would require full compliance with the Copenhagen criteria.

    Pashinyan described his visit to Germany as "historic", announcing that relations between the two countries had been elevated to the level of a strategic partnership.

    He said he attached great importance to Germany's support for deepening Armenia"s partnership with the European Union and expressed hope for continued political backing on what he called a "difficult and lengthy path" towards EU membership.

    Friedrich Merz Azerbaijan European Union Armenia
    Merts: Azərbaycanla sülh Ermənistan üçün Aİ ilə yaxınlaşma imkanı açır
    Мерц: Мир с Азербайджаном открывает для Армении возможность сближения с ЕС

    Latest News

    10:40
    Photo

    'Culture and Law: Modern Challenges' forum underway in Baku

    Culture
    10:33

    Azeri Light crude drops to $65.32 per barrel

    Energy
    10:15

    Azerenerji to spend $4.12M to replace power lines in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Energy
    10:11

    North Korea fires artillery rockets in presumed military training

    Other countries
    10:11

    Price of Brent crude oil rises to $61.99 per barrel

    Energy
    09:55

    CBA currency exchange rates (10.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:42

    Trump to hold closed-door roundtable discussion on unannounced topic

    Other countries
    09:41

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:30

    UEFA Champions League: Qarabag to face Ajax in Baku today

    Football
    All News Feed