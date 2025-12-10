Merz: Peace with Azerbaijan opens door for Armenia's closer ties with the EU

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that the initialing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia has created a new opportunity for Yerevan to move closer to the European Union.

According to Report, speaking at a joint news conference in Berlin with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Merz said the peace process between Yerevan and Baku showed that "joint efforts, diplomacy and mutual respect can lead to sustainable peace processes".

He stressed that peace with Azerbaijan had been a key factor in opening a European перспективе for Armenia.

Merz also noted that Armenia's path towards EU membership would require full compliance with the Copenhagen criteria.

Pashinyan described his visit to Germany as "historic", announcing that relations between the two countries had been elevated to the level of a strategic partnership.

He said he attached great importance to Germany's support for deepening Armenia"s partnership with the European Union and expressed hope for continued political backing on what he called a "difficult and lengthy path" towards EU membership.