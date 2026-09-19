Romania ready to develop interregional co-op with Azerbaijan

Romania is ready to assist in establishing cooperation between the regions and cities of the two countries to further develop bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, Adviser to the President of Romania on Administration, Governance Policy, and Civil Society Bogdan-Florin Cristea said at a meeting with Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankandi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts Elchin Yusubov, who is on an official visit to Romania, Report informs.

The parties discussed Azerbaijani-Romanian relations, prospects for establishing ties between the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the regions of Romania, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Elchin Yusubov informed his counterpart in detail about the restoration and construction work carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, the Great Return process, and the favorable conditions created for foreign investors.

Bogdan-Florin Cristea declared readiness to provide comprehensive support for establishing cooperation between the regions and cities of Romania and Azerbaijan in order to develop bilateral relations.

During the visit, Elchin Yusubov also met with Mayor of the Romanian city of Alba Iulia, Gabriel Codru Plesa.

The parties considered the possibilities of economic cooperation, support in establishing business ties, identifying areas of mutually beneficial interaction, and organizing mutual visits.

Special attention was paid to the potential for cooperation in the tourism sector, as well as the popularization of the cultural and historical monuments of the two countries.