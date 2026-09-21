Umerov says Ukraine, Russia have made significant progress in talks

Ukraine and Russia have made significant progress in talks mediated by Washington, Head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov told Axios, Report informs.

According to Report, the publication's correspondent Barak Ravid spoke with Umerov ahead of a planned meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in New York.

Umerov said the meeting was expected to take place on Tuesday, September 22. The leaders of the two countries agreed to meet during their most recent phone call. According to an Axios source familiar with the conversation, Trump repeatedly asked Zelenskyy to stop attacks on oil refineries in Russia.

The source said the word "diesel" was mentioned repeatedly during the phone call.

Umerov, meanwhile, noted that US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff was doing a good job. According to him, the parties are not wasting time and are focusing on finding solutions.

Umerov said significant progress has been made in the talks. "In particular, the number of stumbling blocks reduced from dozens to essentially one or two key issues that remain subject to negotiations," he said.

According to Axios, the meeting will take place several days after Trump signs legislation on sanctions against Russia and approves the largest arms supply agreement between the US and Ukraine since he took office. According to the publication, Ukraine had demanded these two steps from the US for several months.