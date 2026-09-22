Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Ilham Aliyev: Existing deposits must be thoroughly analyzed

    Industry
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 15:08
    Ilham Aliyev: Existing deposits must be thoroughly analyzed

    "We must thoroughly analyze the existing deposits and fully clarify the reserves there using modern geological methods," President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting chaired by him and dedicated to the State Program for the Development of the Mining (Metal Ores) and Metallurgical Industries for 2027-2030, Report informs.

    "Certain figures existed during the Soviet period. However, approximately 40 years have passed since then. The data have become outdated, and today there are new technologies that no one could have even imagined back in the Soviet era," President Aliyev said.

    "The second direction: considering that there are extensive natural resources in this region, it is likely that significant natural resources also exist in other areas of the aforementioned districts, as well as in neighboring districts. To this end, exploration work-geological exploration work-will be carried out. This has already been launched. Once again, the most advanced technologies are available today, and we will likely be informed about this today."

    Prezident: "İşğaldan azad edilmiş ərazilərdə mövcud yataqlar təhlil edilib ehtiyatları tam dəqiqləşdirilməlidir"
    Президент: Необходимо проанализировать существующие месторождения и точно определить их запасы

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