Azerbaijan to focus on deep processing of raw materials, economy minister says

Azerbaijan intends to focus not on the simple export of extracted raw materials, but on their deep processing within the country and the creation of products with higher added value, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at a meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev dedicated to the State Program for the Development of the Mining and Metallurgical Industry for 2027-2030, Report informs.

According to the minister, the implementation of the State Program will create significant opportunities for expanding production and exports, import substitution, forming new industrial chains, and increasing the sector's competitiveness.

"The impact of this program will not be limited to the mining and metallurgical industries. As production increases, the demand for freight transportation and logistics services will grow, and local contractors and suppliers will get new opportunities," Jabbarov stated.

The expansion of the domestic raw material and semi-finished product base, according to him, will create conditions for the formation of new industrial sectors.

At the same time, the demand for qualified personnel will increase, which will accelerate the development of technical knowledge and skills, as well as contribute to strengthening the country's scientific potential.

"Most importantly, employment and economic activity in the regions will increase. New value chains will also open up additional opportunities for private investments and entrepreneurship," the minister noted.

Jabbarov emphasized that the presented State Program is aimed at the more efficient use of Azerbaijan's mineral resources and bringing the mining, metal ore, and metallurgical industries to a new stage of development.

The Ministry of Economy will mobilize all necessary resources for the successful implementation of the program, as well as the timely, coordinated, and high-quality fulfillment of the assigned tasks, he noted.

According to the head of the ministry, the department will continue consistent and purposeful work to turn the mining and metallurgical industry into one of the reliable pillars of Azerbaijan's economic development.