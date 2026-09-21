Milli Majlis to hold hearings on Azerbaijani language, digital sovereignty

The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan will hold hearings on the Azerbaijani language and the protection of digital sovereignty.

According to Report, this issue has been included in the work plan of the Human Rights Committee of parliament for the 2026 autumn session.

Specifically, hearings are planned on the Azerbaijani language as an inseparable part of national sovereignty and human rights – the state of the Azerbaijani language abroad, as well as on the protection of digital sovereignty, strengthening legal and institutional mechanisms against disinformation, deepfake, and manipulation technologies during the session.