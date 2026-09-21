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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Belize and Malta on National Day

    Foreign policy
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 10:25
    Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Belize and Malta on National Day

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Belize on the occasion of its National Day, Report informs.

    "Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of Belize on the occasion of Belize's National Day! Happy National Day!" the MFA said on X.

    The Foreign Ministry also congratulated Malta on the occasion of its National Day.

    "Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Malta on the occasion of Malta's National Day! Happy National Day!

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Belize Malta
    Azərbaycan XİN Beliz və Maltanı milli günləri münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Белиз и Мальту с Национальным днем

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