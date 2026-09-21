Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Belize and Malta on National Day

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Belize on the occasion of its National Day, Report informs.

"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of Belize on the occasion of Belize's National Day! Happy National Day!" the MFA said on X.

Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of Belize on the occasion of Belize’s National Day!



Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇧🇿@MFABelize pic.twitter.com/8gyLhxw9ZI — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) September 21, 2026

The Foreign Ministry also congratulated Malta on the occasion of its National Day.

"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Malta on the occasion of Malta's National Day! Happy National Day!