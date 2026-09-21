Spain's IE University wants to more strongly connect Azerbaijan with a global network of people, ideas, and organizations, IE University's Executive Chairman for Corporate Relations William Davila said at the opening of the AZEMBA program of the IE Center for Leadership and Innovation, supported jointly by the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Science and Education, and in partnership with SOCAR and IE University.

Report quotes him as saying IE cooperates extensively with companies, institutions, and governments around the world: "We help organizations develop their talent, strengthen their leadership, lead transformation, and solve complex strategic challenges. In general, we seek to turn knowledge into impact. This connection between education, research, and the real world is a fundamental part of our identity. Our global outlook has also shaped our geography. Madrid remains the heart of IE, but our ambition has never been limited to Madrid. We have our new IE New York College in New York, a research center in Brussels, and a center for leadership and innovation in Riyadh. And just one month from now, here in Azerbaijan - in Baku - we will officially open our new Center for Leadership and Innovation."

Davila noted that the university's goal in Azerbaijan is not simply to bring programs from Madrid to Baku: "We want to build something here. We want to listen, learn, and understand the priorities and challenges of this country and its organizations. We want to develop talent, create knowledge, and work with companies, institutions, and governments. We also want to connect Azerbaijan even more strongly with IE's global network of people, ideas, and organizations. That is why the IE Senior Executive MBA means more than the beginning of an academic program. It is the beginning of a relationship. A relationship between IE and Azerbaijan, global knowledge and local knowledge, academia and business, and above all, between people."