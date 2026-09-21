Rubio: US looking forward to advancing TRIPP

The US is looking forward to the further advancement of the TRIPP and the opening of new opportunities for the South Caucasus, reads a congratulatory message from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the occasion of Armenia's National Day, Report informs referring to the US Department of State.

"The historic progress we have made together over the past year demonstrates what is possible when we work toward a shared vision of peace and prosperity. We look forward to advancing the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), strengthening economic connectivity, encouraging American investment, and helping unlock new opportunities for Armenia and the broader region. In the coming years, we anticipate deepening the partnership between our two nations," Rubio wrote.