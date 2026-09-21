Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Rubio: US looking forward to advancing TRIPP

    Region
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 10:10
    Rubio: US looking forward to advancing TRIPP

    The US is looking forward to the further advancement of the TRIPP and the opening of new opportunities for the South Caucasus, reads a congratulatory message from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the occasion of Armenia's National Day, Report informs referring to the US Department of State.

    "The historic progress we have made together over the past year demonstrates what is possible when we work toward a shared vision of peace and prosperity. We look forward to advancing the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), strengthening economic connectivity, encouraging American investment, and helping unlock new opportunities for Armenia and the broader region. In the coming years, we anticipate deepening the partnership between our two nations," Rubio wrote.

    Marco Rubio US Department of State Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process
    Rubio: ABŞ TRIPP layihəsinin Cənubi Qafqaz üçün yeni imkanlar açacağına ümid edir
    Рубио: США рассчитывают на дальнейшее продвижение проекта TRIPP

    Latest News

    23:48

    Türkiye is strong regional actor with clear foreign policy stance, Kılıç says

    Region
    23:16

    Jeyhun Bayramov attends WEF informal dinner in New York

    Foreign policy
    22:59
    Photo

    Türkiye, Vietnam discuss expanding trade and defense cooperation

    Region
    22:40

    US, China yet to agree on extending trade truce

    Other countries
    22:26

    Trump supports further development of AI

    Other countries
    22:11

    Türkiye, US can deepen cooperation on regional stability, Fidan says

    Region
    21:47
    Photo

    3 Azerbaijani judokas win medals at tournament in Sarajevo

    Individual sports
    21:28

    US, Japan, S. Korea establish trilateral partnership

    Other countries
    21:10

    Rui Jorge: 'We intend to bring new players into Azerbaijan U20 national team'

    Football
    All News Feed