Twenty-one multi-apartment buildings are being constructed on an area of 3.5 hectares in the first residential district as part of the reconstruction of Gubadli city, Novras Jafarov, Executive Director of the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, said in a statement to journalists, Report informs.

According to him, construction work is currently progressing rapidly in the area:

"The residential complex covers an area of 3.34 hectares, and 21 residential buildings comprising 176 apartments will be constructed. Fourteen of the buildings will have three floors, while seven will have four floors. The apartments will mainly have two and three rooms. Depending on the number of rooms, the apartments will range from 60 to 95 square meters in area. Overall, the residential complex will include playgrounds, green areas, underground and above-ground parking lots. Two non-residential buildings will also be constructed within the residential complex."

Jafarov also said that the design work for the second residential complex in Gubadli city is nearing completion and its construction will begin soon.